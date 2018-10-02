Bursa ends higher on buying sentiment

Volume increased to 3.00 billion units worth RM2.15 billion, from 2.40 billion units valued at RM1.63 billion. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at today's closing on continued buying in selected heavyweights, namely Genting Malaysia, Genting Bhd and Nestle, which together contributed 2.39 points to the gains in the composite index.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.69 points to close at 1,798.15 versus Monday's close of 1,792.46.

After opening 0.27 of-a-point better at 1,792.73, the index moved between 1,791.67 and 1,798.15 throughout the day.

On the scoreboard, market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers by 554 to 375, with 365 counters unchanged, 565 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume increased to 3.00 billion units worth RM2.15 billion, from 2.40 billion units valued at RM1.63 billion.

A dealer said after the local bourse kicked off trading in the last quarter of 2018 on cautious mode yesterday, investors turned to focus on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“The results achieved after the negotiations was that the US and Canada have agreed to revise their trade pact and this has lifted sentiment in the market.

“Global benchmark Brent crude oil, trading at above US$84 per barrel, was also seen supporting the market, giving it a feel-good factor,” he said.

Moving forward, analysts were anticipating oil prices to go higher to US$100 per barrel, he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM9.74, Public Bank and Tenaga gained two sen each to RM25.02 and RM15.54, while Hong Leong Bank was two sen lower at RM20.58.

For actives, Sapura Energy and Nova MSC added half-a-sen each to 43 sen and 18 sen, respectively, but Velesto and Hibiscus Petroleum fell half-a-sen and four sen to 28.5 sen and RM1.28, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gained 19.26 points to 12,555.92, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 0.02 of-a-point to 12,708.23 but the FBMT 100 Index increased 24.82 points to 12,359.51.

The FBM Ace Index erased 87.13 points to 5,328.50 while the FBM 70 declined 25.45 points to 14,855.11.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index added 9.25 points to 7,537.91, the Financial Services Index inched up 7.73 points to 17,768.66 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.46 of-a-point to 177.82.

Main Market volume increased to 1.97 billion shares worth RM1.95 billion, from 1.81 billion shares worth RM1.5 billion.

Warrants' turnover advanced to 497.51 million units worth RM111.54 million, versus 162.82 million units valued at RM20.53 million.

Volume on the ACE Market expanded to 537.41 million units valued at RM91.52 million, from 423.89 million units worth RM114.43 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 172.61 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (294.25 million), construction (76.02 million), technology (246.46 million), SPAC (123,900), financial services (30.90 million), property (105.74 million), plantations (20.62 million), REITs (4.13 million), closed/fund (4,200), energy (895.05 million), healthcare (39.50 million), telecommunication and media (25.22 million), transportation and logistics (33.84 million) and utilities (29.28 million). ― Bernama