Imperious Osaka saunters into China Open third round

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves during her women’s singles first round match against Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on October 1, 2018. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Oct 2 — Naomi Osaka is keen to move on from the “bittersweet” memories of last month’s US Open triumph and she did just that with a ruthless display at the China Open today.

The young Japanese star thrashed unseeded American Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0 in just 53 minutes on Beijing’s outside hard courts to saunter into round three.

The 20-year-old Osaka, whose maiden Grand Slam was overshadowed by Serena Williams’s row with the chair umpire in New York, faces 10th seed Julia Goerges next in the Chinese capital.

Osaka’s reputation is growing fast and organisers today said that she has booked her place in the season-ending WTA Finals Singapore for the first time.

But the world number six has appeared to struggle with the fall-out from the tempestuous final at the US Open, where Williams branded chair umpire Carlos Ramos “a thief” and later accused him of sexism.

“For me, I don’t know, I don’t know, the memory of the US Open is a little bit bittersweet,” Osaka said yesterday.

“Right after, the day after, I really didn’t want to think about it because it wasn’t necessarily the happiest memory for me.” — AFP