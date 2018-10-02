Lokman Adam hits out at Anwar after brother nabbed for sedition

Lokman’s brother, Azman Noor Adam, was nabbed for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of hypocrisy today after the former’s brother was detained for sedition.

He claimed Anwar was reneging on Pakatan Harapan’s previous pledge to do away with the Sedition Act 1948.

Police arrested and remanded Lokman’s brother, Azman Noor Adam, for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“If previously, before the general election, Anwar Ibrahim and his allies are the ones who mainly spoke out against the use of the Sedition Act, and today because he wants to be the prime minister, he is the one who supports this Act,” Lokman said in a statement today.

MORE TO COME