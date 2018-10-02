Despite criticism, Johor PKR sees e-voting as way forward

A PKR Central Electoral Committee officer hands a printed piece of paper containing a QR code to a party member during the party’s election in Johor Baru September 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 2 ― The Johor PKR leadership said it is confident that the party’s electronic-voting (e-voting) system used in the state’s recent party polls has more advantages over the traditional balloting mechanism.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Phua Wee Tse said the employment of the e-voting system last Sunday was smooth and almost problem-free.

“It was an easy and convenient way to vote for a majority of the state’s PKR members and I feel that it was definitely the way forward for future PKR elections,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Phua said most of the 24 eligible PKR divisions in Johor did not have much problem utilising the new e-voting system last Sunday.

He said for Johor, the party’s e-voting was conducted in a smooth and orderly manner, proving that it presents many advantages over traditional paper ballot voting.

Phua, who also secured his post as the Pulai division chief last Sunday, said he personally found the e-voting system convenient.

“In the initial stage there will of course be significant costs for planning, introduction and equipment. But in the long run and with acceptance, the e-voting system will lead to better efficiency,” said Phua.

On Sunday, a Johor Baru-based PKR national auditor criticised the party’s Central Electoral Committee for allegedly not updating the party’s current membership register that culminated as a main weakness in its e-voting implementation for Johor.

He claimed that the party had not kept a proper membership register back in the 2014 election that culminated in the current election which saw a sudden boost in its membership.

Meanwhile, on the future of the Tanjung Piai and Mersing PKR divisions that were not eligible to take part in the state party’s polls, Phua said the state party will await instructions from the PKR central leadership.

He said that the most likely scenario was for the party to appoint a pro-tem committee for the two divisions as a start.

“The immediate appointment will allow the divisions to be functional. But we will leave the decision to the party central leadership,” said Phua.