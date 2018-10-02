After seven months of being stranded in KLIA2, Syrian refugee nabbed by cops

Mustafar said al-Kontar (pic) was arrested yesterday for being in a restricted airport area without a boarding pass. ― Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― A Syrian refugee who has been living in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) for seven months has been arrested by police.

State news agency Bernama reported Hassan al-Kontar, 36, as claiming that he has been living in KLIA2 since March 7 for fear he will be caught should he return to Syria. Immigration Department police chief Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali confirmed the arrest.

“We will take over the case once the police investigation have concluded, and will work with the Syrian embassy to enable him to either be sent back or out of Malaysia after this,” he said during a press conference.

Mustafar said al-Kontar was arrested yesterday for being in a restricted airport area without a boarding pass.

“We will resolve this issue with the embassy as soon as possible, as this case needs to be wrapped up since it is a national embarrassment.

“Whatever the excuse, we will not compromise and ensure this is dealt with by having him deported from the country,” Mustafar said.

He said al-Kontar had attempted to enter Cambodia once his Malaysian visitor visa ended but was denied by its security forces.

“He had to return here, and since then posted various statements on social media which humiliated our country,” Mustafar said.

Throughout his time at KLIA2, al-Kontar frequently videoblogged his daily life on Twitter and Facebook, catching the attention of both human rights groups and international media.