Apple adds new creative teaching guides for the iPad

The guides can be downloaded for free via the Apple Books app. ― Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Apple just released a new series of creative teaching guides on Apple Books. The guides provide a helpful tool for teachers using iPads in the classroom, with the subjects being music, drawing, video and photos.

While the free-to-download guides are easy enough to follow on your own, Apple provides a teacher's guide to help lead activities in the classroom.

The guides are simple enough to navigate, with each section starting off with a description of what apps are needed to complete activities.The teacher's guide, a separate download, provides examples of projects as well as how apps can be integrated into daily teaching activities.

These activities including creating interviews, short movies, learning to create word art and basic music creation.

Apple previously started the Everyone Can Code initiative, with a series of resources to make teaching and learning how to code accessible to students.

With the new Everyone Can Create guides, students and teachers will be better able to leverage on Apple's apps such as iMovie, Garageband, Pages as well as support for the Apple Pencil on the latest 9.7-inch iPad.

Available in English right now, more languages will be added by the end of 2018.

You can have a look at the guides on Apple Books here. To access the app, ensure you're on iOS 12 as the new Books app is a redesign from Apple's previous iBooks.