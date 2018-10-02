Kanye West postpones ‘Yandhi’ release until November 23

Kanye West arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — After Kanye West’s new album Yandhi was inexplicably delayed, the rapper and his wife have both announced that the LP has a new due date of November 23.

West announced in mid-September that Yandhi was set for release on September 29, the same day he was set to appear as musical guest on SNL.

While his appearance on the TV show did happen as planned, however, the album did not materialise — and the rapper’s SNL performance was overshadowed by an unscripted rant, as Billboard reports.

Now, West has explained in an interview with TMZ that the release date needed to be pushed back to November 23, Black Friday, so he could finish recording it in Africa.

West’s wife Kim Kardashian likewise chimed in on the album’s delay, revealing the new release date via tweet and writing, “TRUST ME it is worth the wait.”

Yandhi will be West’s ninth studio album. — AFP-Relaxnews