McD’s just turned your morning cuppa into an ice cream

You can get the new flavour in five different delicious forms including a coffee and vanilla ice cream cone. — Picture courtesy of McDonald’s.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — Looking for a dessert that satisfies both your sweet tooth and your caffeine cravings?

Look no further because McDonald’s Malaysia has just put out their latest creation on the market: coffee ice cream.

You can get the new flavour in five different delicious forms including a coffee and vanilla ice cream cone and a coffee sundae with salted caramel drizzle.

It may not be the most artisanal of desserts but for just RM2.40, no one can argue with the simple joys that a McDonald’s sundae cone can bring into your day.

Previous concoctions from McDonald’s such as the D24 Durian McFlurry were a hit with customers and now the fast-food chain is continuing to churn out new flavours that Malaysians know and love.

Apart from their latest caffeinated addition, they also recently announced the Milo Dinosaur McFlurry inspired by the famous mamak beverage.