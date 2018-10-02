Syed Saddiq expected to meet Teong Kim tomorrow

Malaysia’s under-16 coach, Lim Teong Kim, is seen during AFC U16 Championship at Bukit Jalil Stadium, September 23, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is expected to meet Mokhtar Dahari Football Academy director Lim Teong Kim tomorrow to discuss the future of the National Football Development Programme (NFDP).

Syed Saddiq said, however, any decision would have to wait until the ministry’s Special Committee on the programme meets on Oct 15.

However, he did not confirm that the meeting with Teong Kim, who also head coach of the National Under-16 squad before his sacking, will take place tomorrow.

“We (ministry) have received feedback from him (Teong Kim) and he has agreed to the meeting.

“What I can say is that the meeting will be held very soon, I do want to make an immediate decision (on the future of the NFPD). It will be finalised at the meeting of the Special Committee,” he told reporters before the start of the Motorsports Town Hall Session at the ministry here today.

The NFDP shot into the spotlight after Teong Kim failed to meet the target for the squad, that is qualifying for the Under-17 World Cup next year.

The squad failed to get past the group stage at the AFC Under-16 Championship last week.

Syed Saddiq, earlier, had also revealed that Teong Kim’s remuneration of RM175,000 a month needed to be reviewed.

Due to the failure, the FA of Malaysia sacked Teong Kim as head coach of the U-16 squad. — Bernama