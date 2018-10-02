NCT 127 are first Kpop band on Apple’s ‘Up Next’ showcase

NCT 2017 has fast gained an international following since their inception in 2016. — Picture courtesy of Apple Music

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Kpop band NCT 127 is having a stellar month — they just became the first Kpop artist to feature on Apple’s Up Next, a program that showcases upcoming global artists.

They’re also set to appear at the American Music Awards red carpet as well as on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

What can fans expect on Up Next? They’ll be the subject of an Apple Music-exclusive short film that will be launched October 9, followed by an exclusive choreography video on October 12.

The film will be an intimate, introspective video that will give fans and even better insight on their idols.

Previously their choreography video for the song Touch made the Top 10 of Apple Music and was also a worldwide hit.

In a statement NCT 127 member Johnny said the band was proud and excited to be the featured Up Next artist for October.

“We’ve seen how instrumental this partnership has been, and we can’t wait to share our music with more people!”

NCT 127 will be releasing their latest album Regular-Irregular later in the month on Oct 12.

Fans can check out their recent interview on Apple’s Beats 1 here.

You can also check out their teaser video for their Up Next feature below.

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s ever-expanding NCT supergroup, with a nine member lineup consisting of Taeyong, Jaehyun, Taeil, Mark, Yuta, Haechan, Doyoung, Johnny and WinWin.