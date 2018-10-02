Parents try to guess popular movies as described by kids (VIDEO)

Watch these parents try guessing movies that have been described by kids in this new video from YouTube React channel.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults trying out different challenges on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

We’re not going to give away the movies, but what we can share with you is that the kids did a pretty amazing job in detailing major scenes from the movies which will help you in this game.

Watch the video below and see if you can guess the movies as described: