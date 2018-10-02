Johor Sultan grants audience to state exco of local govt

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted a 30-minute meeting to state Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin at Istana Bukit Pelangi today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Oct 2 ― Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar granted an audience to state Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin at the Mados Office at Istana Bukit Pelangi here today.

During the 30-minute long meeting, Sultan Ibrahim stressed on the roles and responsibilities of local councillors in the state, and advised the councillors to work in favour of the state and not for personal interests.

“Today, I have presented my views and advice on the role of councillors in the state. They need to work in favour of Johor and not their own interests,” said Sultan Ibrahim, as published on the ruler’s official Facebook page.

During the meeting, Tan also presented to Sultan Ibrahim a list of municipal council members serving in Johor.

On September 25, Sultan Ibrahim had voiced his annoyance after an official letter by an Iskandar Puteri City Council member written in Chinese and English went viral.

The state ruler said any official letter involving the state government or local authorities in Johor must be written in the national language which is Bahasa Malaysia.

On that same day, Tan clarified that the letter was part of an attachment to an invitation to the residents of Jalan Jaya Mas and Jalan Silat Cekak in Skudai to discuss about a road-barrier removal at the area.

He said the official invitation letter for the discussion was in fact written in Bahasa Malaysia, while the letter written in English and Chinese are just an attachment to the official invite.