Heritage Dept seeks RM35m to replenish drained coffers

Zainah said that unless a fresh infusion of funds is forthcoming, the department will not have any resources to continue with the conservation and protection of the country’s various heritage sites and locations. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 2 ― The National Heritage Department is still awaiting the RM35 million it sought from the government since earlier in the year to renew its exhausted Tabung Kumpulan Wang Warisan, said Heritage commissioner Datuk Zainah Ibrahim.

She explained that her department also submitted a subsequent application to the Pakatan Harapan government for the same amount, after the initial bid was not answered by the previous administration.

The commissioner also noted that the department was only seeking RM35 million now, which she said was sufficient for it to continue its functions for between two and three years, depending on the number of projects pursued.

“We need to replenish the funds first so that we can use it to restore heritage buildings in the country and help in heritage site management,” she told reporters at the International Conference on Managing Urban Cultural Heritage 2018.

“We did not put a time frame to it so we just aim to get that sum first, then when it is depleted, we will apply for more,” she said.

Yesterday, she disclosed that her department’s Tabung Kumpulan Wang Warisan was fully expended.

Zainah revealed today that the department could not even afford to manage Lenggong Valley.

“We have asked the state, Perak, to take over managing the site,” she said.

The heritage commissioner said that unless a fresh infusion of funds is forthcoming, the department will not have any resources to continue with the conservation and protection of the country’s various heritage sites and locations.

The National Heritage Department monitors and provides its expertise on the management and conservation of heritage sites and buildings in the country.

The department also provides funding for some restoration projects of heritage premises.