KL shares mixed at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia keeps in line with regional trends with a mixed performance at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were mixed at mid-afternoon, tracking the regional performance against the backdrop of higher global crude oil price, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.71 points better at 1,794.17 from Monday's close of 1,792.46. The index opened 0.27 points higher at 1,792.73.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 440 to 375, while 364 counters were unchanged, 681 untraded and 17 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.06 billion shares worth RM1.16 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM9.73, Petronas Chemicals gained eight sen to RM9.49, Public Bank fell two sen to RM24.98 and Tenaga was flat at RM15.52.

For actives, Sapura Energy and Velesto Energy rose half-a-sen each to 43 sen and 29.5 sen, respectively, Perdana Petroleum gained three sen to 34 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum was two sen better at RM1.34.

The FBM Emas Index rose 12.19 points to 12,548.85, the FBMT 100 Index inched up 11.48 points to 12,346.17 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 2.72 points to 12,710.97.

The FBM Ace Index gave up 69.78 points to 5,345.85 while the FBM 70 was 12.86 points stronger at 14,893.42.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index surged 5.35 points to 7,534.01, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.43 of a point to 177.79 and the Financial Services slipped 9.37 points to 17,751.56. — Bernama