Perak cops bust robbery gang with six arrests

IPOH, Oct 2 — State police said they have dismantled a gang specialising in stealing excavator parts and robbery with the arrest of six suspects.

State police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the gang had been active since early this year in Kuala Kangsar, Manjung and Gerik districts.

“At least 10 cases have been attributed to them involving some RM500,000 in losses,” he said in a statement.

Hasnan said the gang was known to be violent if victims resisted.

“A special team was set up on Sept 15 to track down the suspects,” he said.

“Following that, police arrested six suspects, between 33 and 65 from Ipoh, Kampar and Manjung districts,” he added.

Initial investigations showed the suspects to have previous criminal records involving armed robbery, stealing and drugs.

“An excavator, lorry and excavator parts were also retrieved from the suspects,” he added.

Police are seeking one S. Murugan, 30, to assist in investigations.

Those with information of Murugan's whereabouts should contact Inspector Muhammad Noor Asyraf Hisham (014-5086344).