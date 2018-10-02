Adriana Lima is Puma’s latest brand ambassador

Adriana Lima joins Puma’s family of brand ambassadors. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 2 — Yesterday, Puma revealed Brazilian model Adriana Lima — known for being one of the most famous Victoria’s Secret Angels — as its new brand ambassador.

After Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez, the sportswear brand is adding to its family of global ambassadors with Lima. The model with a love of sport — in particular boxing — has signed a “long-term partnership” with Puma.

“Supporting, encouraging, and empowering women is important to me; this is one of the reasons I wanted to partner with Puma... People have seen me on runways and magazine covers — with this new partnership with Puma, I want to share my personal training journey and what it takes for me to achieve a healthy balanced life,” Lima said in a statement.

The international supermodel will represent the brand in Puma campaigns around the world and will notably front the brand’s women’s training shoes. — AFP-Relaxnews