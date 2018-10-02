Dubai jeweller is latest to demand return of RM20m bling from Rosmah

A photo of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Bukit Aman is now actively managing a request from a high-end jeweller seeking the return of gems reportedly worth over RM20 million purportedly hand-delivered to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in March.

Local news portal Malaysiakini reported that the request by Dubai-based Adi Hasan Al Fardan Jewellery is currently being handled by a team from the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities.

The news portal said the jeweller’s request was made through a letter to the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID).

One of the jewelleries in question is a necklace encrusted with 56 heart-shaped “fancy yellow diamonds” and 78 other smaller, regular-coloured diamonds. Together with alterations requested by Rosmah, the piece is worth around RM9.32 million (US$2.25 million).

The other is a necklace and earrings set bearing cushion-cut diamonds, weighing 112.94 carats and 17.84 carats respectively, worth RM12.43 million (US$3 million).

According to the jeweller’s letter as seen by Malaysiakini, Rosmah explained to its owner, Adi Al Fardan, that the items were confiscated by the CCID during its raids of several residences linked to her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

A lawyer representing Al Fardan here Ashok Kandiah was previously reported claiming the CCID had failed to address his client’s concerns in its reply to their letter.

Today, Ashok told Malaysiakini that the police had reached out to them again after the article was published last week.

“We have been in touch with the Royal Malaysian Police and we are actively engaging with them on the case,” he said.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim was reported saying that Rosmah would soon be called up by the police to help identify jewellery previously seized so they could be traced back to their respective vendors.