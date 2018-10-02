LRT services between Kerinchi and Universiti stations disrupted due to loss of propulsion

The LRT service between Kerinchi and Universiti stations was interrupted this morning. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, Oct 2 — The LRT service between Kerinchi and Universiti stations was interrupted this morning due to a loss of propulsion.

The disruption occurred at 7.56am and was resolved at 8.22am.

“The loss of propulsion was detected at the KL Sentral station when Train 33 experienced problems with its propulsion this morning,” said Ismail Abdullah, the chief operating officer of the Kelana Jaya line.

Ismail said the speed of other trains was reduced immediately and Prasarana staff attended to the problem by trying to drive Train 33 manually. However, their efforts failed because of the loss of propulsion and the train was berthed on a gradient.

The staff then coupled Train 33 with another train and led it to the Universiti station for passengers to disembark. Around 150 passengers were in the train when the incident happened.

Ismail added that preventive maintenance for Train 33 was last conducted on September 19 and the train was due for the Midlife Refurbishment Programme and overhaul of its propulsion system some time in October. However, in view of the incident, Prasarana will send it for refurbishment earlier.

In line with the commitment made yesterday by Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, that Prasarana must conduct a press conference to explain to the public any delay of more than 15 minutes in any of its services, the national transport company held its inaugural press conference at the Subang LRT Depot today.