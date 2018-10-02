Tokyo's Nikkei inches up to new 27-year high

Visitors are seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) October 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 2 — Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for the third straight session to a fresh 27-year high today on a cheap yen and advances on Wall Street.

The key Nikkei 225 index, which had finished at its best level since November 1991 yesterday, added another 0.10 per cent, or 24.86 points, to 24,270.62 while the broader Topix index gained 0.33 per cent, or 6.07 points, to 1,824.03.

Japanese stocks took a positive lead from New York where the Dow and S&P both notched gains on news of a historic trade deal between Canada and the United States.

Shares also benefited from a weak yen, which is positive for Japanese exporters as it makes their products more competitive in overseas markets and also inflates profits when repatriated.

The US dollar was at 113.76 yen, slightly lower from New York yesterday but sharply higher than the 112-yen range seen a week earlier.

However, dealers said investors cashed in on the recent surge, limiting today's gain in stocks.

“The market is in a state of overheating,” said Shinichi Yamamoto, broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo.

“We need a cool-down period before trying a further gain,” Yamamoto told AFP.

In individual stocks trade, Ono Pharmaceutical soared 3.05 per cent to 3,308 yen after the Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded to researchers for a cancer-fighting method used in Opdivo, a drug it co-developed with a US pharmaceutical maker.

Panasonic, which supplies battery cells to electric carmaker Tesla, jumped 2.69 per cent to 1,371.5 yen (RM49.89) after the US company surged on an agreement with regulators that leaves Elon Musk in place as chief executive.

Energy companies also rose on spikes in oil prices, with Japan Petroleum Exploration up 1.02 per cent at 2,661 yen. — AFP