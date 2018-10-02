In a New Malaysia, a veteran newsman returns to head Media Prima’s news operations

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The return of veteran newsman Mustapha Kamil Mohd Janor to New Straits Times is the latest “comeback” in a year celebrating comebacks.

Mustapha Kamil made the headlines in 2016 when he resigned as group editor of NST after the Wall Street Journal broke the story on the 1MDB scandal.

In an open letter posted on his Facebook account in May of that year he wrote, “... when an American newspaper, headquartered somewhere in Lower Manhattan in New York, wrote a story that got nominated for the coveted Pulitzer Prize, about an issue that happened right under my nose, I began to seriously search my conscience and asked myself why was I in journalism in the first place.”

Many in the media industry lauded his resignation which they saw as a sign of protest against the gagging of the press when it came to the coverage of 1MDB.

Today, Media Prima announced the appointment of Mustapha Kamil as the group’s News and Editorial Operations executive director.

He has also been appointed to the boards of Sistem Televisyen Malaysia Berhad (TV3) and the New Straits Times Press (M) Berhad.

“As Executive Director, Mustapha Kamil will be responsible for the overall operations of Media Prima news and editorial functions,” said Media Prima in a statement.

He is returning not to his old job but to one that covers a much wider scope as it “requires him to provide strategic direction and oversight, and focus on optimising Media Prima’s news resources in-line with its business transformation efforts.”

Coincidentally (or not), the book Billion Dollar Whale about the 1MDB scandal, which is written by two Wall Street Journal journalists, is a current bestseller in Malaysia.