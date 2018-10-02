In BBC interview, Dr M holds to old ‘anti-semitic’ views

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during an interview with BBC host Zeinab Badawi. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he still held the views that caused him to be accused of anti-semitism when he was previously prime minister.

Dr Mahathir told British national broadcaster BBC there were also other more controversial views he was not at liberty to express, such as those blaming Israel for being the genesis of unrest in the Middle East.

“That is the old truth but I cannot say that.

“There are many races in this world, I have said nasty thing about them but they never accuse me of anti this or that.

“Even lots of people say nasty things about us, such as Malays being lazy or fat-nosed but I did not take it up against them and we did not go to war for that,” he told BBC host Zeinab Badawi.

He asserted that he was merely expressing his opinions.

Dr Mahathir hit out at Israel again when addressing the United Nation General Assembly last week, singling it out for its oppression of the Palestinian people.

Asked about an anti-Semitic remark in his 1970 book The Malay Dilemma, Dr Mahathir said the Israelis appeared to be beyond criticism.

Dr Mahathir wrote in the book that “the Jews are not merely hook-nosed, but understand money instinctively.”

He also asked if it was considered anti-semitic to say that two of the six million people believed killed in the Holocaust were not Jews.

Dr Mahathir is an outspoken proponent of the Palestinian cause and a vocal critic of Israel’s Zionists.