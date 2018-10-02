Air Selangor: Water disruption at Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang next week

Air Selangor says several areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang will experience temporary water disruption on October 9. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Several areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang will experience temporary water disruption on October 9, following the replacement of equipment at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) head of Distribution, Kelvin Siew Weng Hoe, said the improvement works involved replacement of water meters at the plant, which was over 20 years old.

According to him, the restoration of water supply in the affected areas would be in stages according to geographical location and altitude of the customer’s premises.

“The water disruption is expected to begin at 9am (October 9) and we expect it to last for 30 to 72 hours.

Air Selangor would also place static tanks and set up a Local Service Centres to help consumers in affected areas,” he told reporters at a press conference on the matter here yesterday.

The service centres will be located at Taman Wawasan Recreational Park, Puchong; Pusat Perdagangan Seri Kembangan; Rumah Pam Taman Equine, near Masjid Al-Hasanah Bandar Baru Bangi; Masjid Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong; Putrajaya Sentral, Precinct 7 Putrajaya and Taman Dato’ Hormat Teluk Panglima Garang, Banting.

As many as 342,908 account holders are expected to be affected by the temporary water cut.

Among the main areas involved include, Serdang Hospital and Universiti Putra Malaysia, Petaling; International Islamic University College Selangor, Hulu Langat; Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Sepang and Banting Hospital, Kuala Langat.

Users can get the latest status on the repair works through all Air Selangor official communication channels including Air Selangor official website, Facebook, Twitter and ‘Air Selangor' smart phone application. ― Bernama