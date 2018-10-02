‘Home’ to celebrate for Indonesian singer Afgan

A homecoming of sorts for Afgansyah. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

Petaling Jaya, Oct 2 — One of Indonesia’s biggest pop stars, Afgansyah Reza will be kicking off his 10th anniversary celebration concerts in Malaysia which he calls his second home.

Ever since his breakthrough single, Terima Kasih Cinta, the singer-songwriter and actor has spent a lot of time here, including two years furthering his studies in a private university in Petaling Jaya.

With over 50 awards to his credit, the 29-year-old will also be holding concerts in Indonesia and Singapore after Konsert Dekade Afgan Live in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 3 in Plenary Hall at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center.

“This is my second home... and what better way than to celebrate with my fans who have stuck by me all this time, especially those in Malaysia.”

The concert was originally scheduled for Sept 28 but postponed due to commitments including performing at the closing ceremony of the recent 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta that led to the change of the dates

With more than half the tickets sold out, only gold and platinum tickets priced at RM588 and RM 888 remain for the concert with the 2,500 capacity venue expected to sell out by the end of the week

“This concert is personal for me as it’s an appreciation for all the support I’ve received from my fans all this time,” said Afgan.

“The celebration is not just about my songs and my achievements... it has also been a journey for me as a person.”

Saying experiences allowed him to grow into a more mature person, he added that he now not only understands his fans better, but also his own self.

“I used to sing what or how I was told, but now I have matured enough to know what I want from my music and what I want to do in my career.”

Fans can expect the crooner to dish out more than two dozen hits, with all-new arrangements and backed by a 10-piece band.

Local pop R&B act, RuffEdge opening the concert as well as collaborating with the Indonesian for two songs in a tribute.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketcharge.com.my or via 03-9222 8811 while the singer’s fifth studio album, Dekade which features four new songs and three rearranged previous hits, is now available in stores and online.