Under Armour unveils its new lifestyle sneaker with the Forge 96

The Under Armour Forge 96 signifies a fresh new take towards better, bolder and a greater performance style statement. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Under Armour has mixed the right amount of sport and style to produce one of the hottest trend staples for the millennial and sneaker heads of this era with its Under Armour Forge 96.

The collection is inspired by 90s running silhouettes and has been interpreted for today to elevate the brand’s hallmark appearance from just being sporty to having character and style.

Made from the finest materials, Under Armour Forge 96 provides maximum breathability, and a taste of throwback tech. Recognisable for its oversized proportions and tooling with mixed material upper, it signifies a fresh new take towards better, bolder and a greater performance style statement.

Under Armour will also be working collectively with personalities like Ethan Curzon and Joseph Germani, among others, to style the Under Armour Forge 96 as an innovative street gear.

The Under Armour Forge 96 collection is available in four colour ways exclusively at the JD Sports Pavilion in Kuala Lumpur or via the Under Armour online store. Offered in unisex sizes and in limited pairs, the collection is priced at RM499 and RM599.

You could also stand a chance to win yourself a pair of the Under Armour Forge 96 by taking a photo at the creative installation that has been set up especially for the collection launch at JD Sports Pavilion. All you need to do is post the photo and include your shoe size in the caption with the following hashtags #Forge96, #JDSportsMY, #UnderArmourMY and #WinAForge on social media. Good luck!