A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 — Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of 417 suspects in an investigation by financial police over the sending of some 2.5 billion lira (RM1.7 billion) to bank accounts abroad, broadcaster CNN Turk said today.

It said the suspects had received commission for sending the money to 28,088 accounts abroad and that the accounts abroad belonged to Iranians in the United States. — Reuters