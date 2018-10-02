KL shares end morning trade in positive territory

Gainers outpace losers for Bursa Malaysia to stay positive at the end of the morning trading session.— AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in positive territory, boosted by feel-good market sentiment after the US and Canada inked an agreement to revise their trade pact, dealers said.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.36 points to 1,794.82 at lunch break from yesterday's close of 1,792.46.

After opening 0.27 of-a-point better at 1,792.73, the index moved between 1,791.67 and 1,797.73 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 386 to 369, with 355 counters unchanged, 750 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.76 billion units valued at RM923.23 million.

A dealer said some of the Asian stock markets were also enjoying the bullish sentiment after the US-Canada announcement on revising their trade pact including the Japanese Nikkei which rose 84.14 points to 24,327.25.

Canada yesterday has agreed to a revamped free trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

“Other than this, the oil price has gone up since 2014, benefiting oil exporting countries like Malaysia,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga rose two sen each to RM9.73 and RM15.54 respectively, Public Bank was flat at RM25.00 while CIMB was down by one sen to RM6.00.

For actives, Sapura Energy gained half-a-sen to 43 sen, Velesto added one sen to 30 sen, Perdana Petroleum improved three sen to 34 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum was two sen better at RM1.34.

The FBM Emas Index gained 22.44 points to 12,559.10, the FBMT 100 Index inched up 20.70 points to 12,355.39 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 17.23 points to 12,725.48.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 23.20 points to 5,392.43, but the FBM 70 rose 42.26 points to 14,922.82.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index surged 10.46 points to 7,539.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.63 of-a-point to 177.99 but the Financial Services Index slipped 3.60 points to 17,757.33. — Bernama