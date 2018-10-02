Brief panic as boy is trapped in washing machine

A child was trapped in a washing machine at a self-serve laundromat in Taman Bukit Sentosa. ― Video via Twitter/Bernama Radio

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — People at a self-serve laundromat were forced to pry open a washing machine after a child ended up trapped within.

Bernama Radio reported the incident as taking place in Taman Bukit Sentosa, and posted two video clips of 41 and 52 seconds in length of the incident.

In the first clip, three employees reportedly from the nearby Restoran Salam tried to force open the 15kg washing machine's door.

It is unclear how the boy ended up inside.

In the second clip, the men resort to using a hammer and, within 30 seconds, succeed in prying away both the glass and its rubber layer, before gently pulling out the child and handing him to his distraught mother.

Internet users were quick to condemn the incident as nothing to joke about, with some wondering how the washing machine’s door became stuck since it is usually very easy to operate.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Lim Bak Phai confirmed the incident and location.

“The police report filed said the 25-year old mother had brought her three-year old son to the laundry around 12.30am to do her clothes washing,” he said in a statement.

“The victim was trapped for around 20 minutes, before the machine's glass door was successfully broken with the help of police and members of the public. The child was unharmed.”