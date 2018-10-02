Singapore expects showers in second week of October

Singapore will see thundery showers on six to eight days in the first two weeks of this month, mostly in the afternoon, said the Meteorological Service Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 — Wet weather expected in the second week of October will bring some relief to those who have been sweltering under the heat since the middle of last month.

Singapore will see thundery showers on six to eight days in the first two weeks of this month, mostly in the afternoon, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its fortnightly weather advisory yesterday.

This is due to the gradual weakening of the current Southwest Monsoon conditions, with low-level winds blowing from the south-east or south, giving way to weak winds and strong solar heating of land areas that will bring thundery showers over the next fortnight, the MSS added.

On most days in the first half of October, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 and 33 .

On days when there is little or no rainfall, warm conditions are forecast, with maximum temperatures of around 34 .

Last month, Singapore experienced two weeks of rainy weather, followed by two weeks of comparatively warm and dry weather, with a higher amount of rainfall and a higher daily maximum temperature range recorded in the second half of the month compared with the first half.

The heaviest rainfall in September occurred on September 7 at the Upper Thomson area, where the daily total rainfall recorded was 121.6mm.

Thomson residents also experienced the month's highest rainfall of 289.8mm (59 per cent above average).

In contrast, Choa Chu Kang West recorded September's lowest rainfall of 88.2mm (54 per cent below average), while above-average rainfall was recorded over two-thirds of the island that month.