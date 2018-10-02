Lynas boss says plant workers face less radiation than frequent flyers

Lynas CEO and managing director Amanda Lacaze speaks during a press a conference in Kuala Lumpur October 2, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Rare earths refiner Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd said its workers were exposed to lower cumulative radiation than airline pilots and crew over the course of a year.

Lynas chief executive officer Amanda Lacaze said this claim illustrated the “very low level” of radiation contained in by-products produced during processing, contrary to public perception.

“A pilot or a flight crew are more exposed to radiation a year compared to our staff. People say that all radioactivity level is the same but it is not.

“The radioactive content in our residue is less than a variety of other sources,” she told a press conference at Aloft Hotel KL Sentral here today.

She said the by-product from processing has comparable radioactivity as the black sands from the beaches in Langkawi, Kedah.

When asked if there was any case of severe radiation exposure in the six years Lynas has operated its Kuantan facility, Lacaze said no and added that safety remained Lynas’s priority.

“If I’m not mistaken, over the years, we have about 176 babies who were born to our staff and I can assure you they are all beautiful and healthy,” she said.

“Our residue storage is in line with permanent deposit safety facility standards. We ensure that the storage unit is lined and equipped with drainage so that anything would not seep into the surrounding environment. There is also a heavy lining on top to contain the radioactive,” she said.

The federal government is conducting a review of the Lynas plant in Kuantan, led by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

Fuziah is the MP for Kuantan and was a vocal opponent of the Lynas plant from before it was built, prompting concerns of possible bias.

Today, Lacaze over 650 employees would be affected if the plant is shuttered, adding that 97 per cent were local.

“If we were to close down, actually thousands will lose their jobs. I’m talking about direct and indirect employees and businesses which are dependant of our staff for revenues,” she claimed.

She also stressed that Lynas was committed to continuing operations in the Gebeng area of Kuantan.

Lacaze urged the government to be objective in its review, alleging that there was indications of partiality now.

She said Lynas was prepared to fully cooperate with the review, but expressed concern of possible prejudice based on the tone of reports surrounding the undertaking.

Lynas also wanted the process to be fully transparent and fair, she added.

“We would like to stay. It’s a stable environment and we have a terrific workforce here,” she said.

Last month, the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry announced a committee to review Lynas’s operations.

However, Lacaze confirmed today that Lynas has yet to receive formal notification of this.

Prior to its construction, activists and environmentalists fought to prevent Lynas from building its Advanced Material Plant (LAMP) rare-earth processing facility over fears of a possible repeat of the Asian Rare Earths disaster in Bukit Merah, Perak from the 80s.

Rare earths is a term used to describe 18 metals that are vital for many industrial and hi-tech processes such as the production of smartphones, hybrid car batteries, wind turbines, steel and low-energy light bulbs.