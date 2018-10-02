Malay affirmative action policy will continue, Dr M says

Dr Mahathir says the policy that grants Malays special privileges is necessary to bridge the economic and financial gap with other ethnic groups in the country. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 ― The Pakatan Harapan government will not end the national affirmative action policy favouring Malays, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said in an interview with BBC today.

The 93-year-old said the policy that grants Malays special privileges is necessary to bridge the economic and financial gap with other ethnic groups in the country.

“Why should I stop? We are trying to correct disparity in wealth between the Malays and others.

‘We have to bring up the Malays to be as wealthy or well-off as others. That needs correction,” he told HARDtalk programme host Zeinab Badawi.

In May 2018, Amnesty International reported Dr Mahathir defending what it called Malaysia’s retrograde affirmative action programme which favours Malays over the country’s other races.

Dr Mahathir said if Malaysia allowed disparity to be left unchecked and spread, the result would create tension which may escalate into confrontations.

MORE TO COME