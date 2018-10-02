Ansel Elgort to star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake

Ansel Elgort arrives for the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — The latest casting news for Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story indicates that Ansel Elgort will be part of the project.

According to Variety, Elgort looks set to play Tony who is a member of the Jets and is the main male lead in the musical. West Side Story explores the forbidden love and rivalry between two teenage street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

The 1961 big screen adaption of West Side Story is based on the ultra famous Broadway musical of the same name and it was well received.

Tony Kushner will be working on the script for this remake which is expected to start filming mid next year. No release date has been set for it yet.