Written road test to go online from Jan 2019, cheaper by RM7

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Wangsa Maju. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Malaysians will be able to sit for the written portion of their driving test online at driving institutes nationwide starting January next year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today.

He added that the test fee will also be reduced to RM20 instead of the current RM27.

“We do not want there to be a mindset that this service is monopolised by any particular company and have opened it to any driving institute that are graded three stars and above and fulfil certain criteria.

“It is a very basic service in which the standard question will be provided by JPJ, and the rate will also be RM7 cheaper than the current RM27 fee,” he said at news conference here.

JPJ is the Malay abbreviation of the Road Transport Department.

Currently, the written paper which tests a person’s knowledge of the highway code, can only be taken at 103 examination centres and are conducted by three accredited companies: MyEG, KOMMS, and MySpeed.

