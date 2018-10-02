With lacklustre assembly, Umno loses last of its glitter

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his speech during the party’s annual general assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — Before its general assembly, Umno members had clung on to the hope that the party would soon chart its recovery from an unprecedented general election defeat.

At its end, however, most left with the conclusion that their leaders have no inkling how to restore the once formidable party to its former glory.

Senior leaders presented no concrete plans for winning back Putrajaya beyond hoping for the ruling Pakatan Harapan to implode or a non-committal dalliance with former rival PAS that has forced the Malay nationalist party to deny that it was now on its knees.

The assembly also showed a clear disconnect between what leaders such as president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi want and what the rest of the party below them desire.

From diplomatic exhortations to outright warnings against the continued courtship of PAS, the party president who defeated stalwart Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and reformist Khairy Jamaluddin to the role appeared adamant on his chosen course to ally with PAS.

One indication of the minefield Zahid, 61, was striding into was his own deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan’s rejection of a formal partnership with PAS, saying that any co-operation would be ad hoc in nature.

With the resistance apparent even in the upper echelons of the party, the insistence on PAS demonstrates a complete lack of regard for the appetite for change and reform in the wake of the party’s disastrous general election outing.

The inability or unwillingness to embrace new ideas was palpable during the assembly, with the same old speeches played out before Umno delegates who were still shellshocked from May 9.

Having been part of the old leadership that drove the party headlong into defeat, Zahid is continuing with the top-down approach that had served the party well before — when it still had access to the government largesse that had been critical in keeping members in check.

The same autocratic leadership, minus the gravy train, is now viewed with growing resentment.

How far and quickly Umno has fallen was also clear in the assembly itself; what was usually the premier political event of the year replete with bragging became a humble affair this time, as the air of arrogance was replaced by the stench of defeat.

The delegates’ despondency is understandable. Each year, they head to PWTC to be roused by leaders for coming battles. This time, they left still licking their wounds, with most wondering if the 191 divisions will even get enough funds to keep the lights running until the end of the year.

In his speech to open the main Umno assembly, Zahid outlined his plans for the party’s continued survival, even if not its revival.

This included the contentious push for stronger ties with PAS and an assertion of growing instability in the ruling PH coalition. He also addressed the departures of key leaders and steps Umno was taking to stem any possible exodus.

The subtext was that Umno must double down on its core message of being the only genuine protector of the Malays and Muslims, but even in the party, this message may already be past its use-by date.

The more progressive sections still believe in this core struggle, but feel that it can no longer be the primary message in a “New Malaysia” where the political landscape has shifted irreversibly.

Already, younger members are bucking the party’s feudalism, quietly resisting a return to the days when so-called warlords held the reins. Most still bite their tongues out of respect for elders, but the chafing continues.

At its core, Umno is facing the same problem that caused it to be voted out of power. Up and down the party, there is no shortage of ideas on new directions to try.

What is in short supply is the political will to innovate and reform. Instead, the party’s leadership is choosing to stick with what it knows best, even if those ideas were better suited to circumstances much different than what Umno is facing now.

Delegates who disagree with the leadership were left with the conclusion that all that once glittered in Umno is gone.

Former Umno president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivered a damning appraisal from across the world, saying in New York where he was returning as Malaysia’s prime minister after a hiatus of 15 years: “Umno is fracture, it will collapse soon.”