Minister says efforts ongoing to combat phone call, sms scams

Gobind advises the public to be careful when responding to telephone callers requesting payments or details of personal bank accounts. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is working with the police to combat scams committed through telephone calls and SMS messages, Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

He also said that the ministry will also assist the police to raise awareness on the ways this fraud is carried out and the measures that can be taken to prevent it.

“Be careful when responding to telephone callers requesting payments or details of personal bank accounts,” he said in a post on his Twitter account.

Gobind Singh was responding to a Twitter user who had suggested the setting up of a special unit to combat the scam.

The suggestion to set up the special unit is a good proposal, he said. ― Bernama