Jobless man gets death penalty for killing girlfriend two years ago

The High Court has sentenced a man to death today for killing his teenage girlfriend in 2016. — AFP pic

IPOH, Oct 2 ― The High Court sentenced N. Sanderasegaran, 30, to death today for killing his 17-year-old girlfriend at a house in 2016.

In delivering the verdict, Justice Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali said the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution.

“The accused in his defence had claimed he and the victim were robbed and the robbers had beaten her to death.

“This raise doubt as robbers would escape at the first given opportunity after committing a crime rather than sticking around the scene,” he said.

Che Mohd Ruzima also pointed out that only two sets of DNA -- of the accused and the victim -- were present at the scene.

“There were no signs of a third DNA at the scene,” he said.

He noted that the victim still had jewellery on her when a post-mortem examination was conducted, disproving the robbery claim.

“It makes no sense for robbery but the jewellery was not taken.

“If the robbers escaped empty-handed, what was the purpose of robbing in the first place?” he asked.

“Hence, the court finds the defence failed to raise doubt against the prosecution’s case and the accused is hereby convicted of the crime,” he added.

Sanderasegaran’s three relatives present in court broke out in tears as the judge pronounced the death sentence.

The unemployed Sanderasegaran was charged with killing S. Durga Devi at house number 4, Kampung Batu Besi in Ladang Sengat, Simpang Pulai between 11pm on February 27 and 6am on February 28, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors How May Ling and Irwan Suainbon prosecuted while Ranjit Singh Sandhu appeared for defence.

The prosecution called a total of 12 witnesses while the defence called three witnesses.

Ranjit said he would appeal against the decision.

Durga's aunt G. Tamal Sellvi, 37, was also present for the sentencing.

“A life for a life,” she said.

She added that the family had been praying daily that the accused be given a sentence befitting his crime.