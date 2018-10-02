Raj’s Banana Leaf restaurant turns over a new leaf

Raj’s Banana Leaf has reopened as RBL Banana Leaf after passing rigorous health inspections. — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — After a video clip showing its workers washing dishes in the puddled water of the alley behind its premises went viral, Raj's Banana Leaf was forced to close by the authorities.

That was in June.

At the end of August, it reopened after major renovations and several rounds of inspections by DBKL and the Health Ministry’s food and safety division.

The roti canai and frying areas are now an open kitchen facing customers.

Not only that, the management has also given the place a new name. It is now called RBL Banana Leaf, marking a fresh start for its operations team.

RBL staff first rinse the dirty plates before placing them into the dishwashing machine.

There were also substantial changes made in the kitchen. The food and beverage preparation areas as well as the washing and food serving spaces have also been given a make-over.

If you’re wondering where the dishwashing is being done, the restaurant now boasts a dishwashing machine which can clean up to 12 plates in 90 seconds!

Every employee now wears a uniform, apron, kitchen boots, cap, disposable gloves and a transparent hygiene mask.

In addition, it has also upgraded its exhaust ventilation system, the sinks, grease traps and deep fryer.

The management has also covered the potholes in the back alley... where the dishwashing fiasco took place.

A supervisor on duty at RBL on the day we visited said restaurant employees had to complete a food handling course conducted by a trainer certified and registered with the Health Ministry.

The banana leaf set meal.

The eatery still specialises in serving banana leaf rice and from the reaction on social media, RBL seems to be a hit.