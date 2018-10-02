Watch this new featurette for ‘Mortal Engines’ (VIDEO)

‘Mortal Engines’ has Fran Walsh and Peter Jackson of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ as producers and co-writers. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Universal Pictures has released a new featurette for Peter Jackson’s fantasy adventure Mortal Engines.

The film is based on Philip Reeves’ novel and is set thousands of years after civilisation where mankind has adapted a new way of living. Cities are now mobile to escape disasters and also move around to prey on one another.

The lead character Hester Shaw is played by Hera Hilmar and the film also stars Hugo Weaving, Robbie Sheehan, South Korean singer Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide and Stephen Lang.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Mortal Engines takes place hundreds of years after civilisation was destroyed by a cataclysmic event. A mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw, is the only one who can stop London, which is now a giant city on wheels that tries to take down and conquer everything in its path. Hester is feral and is driven by the memory of her mother, who was murdered. She later joins forces with Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang, who is a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.”

Mortal Engines is set for release on December 14.