Bursa higher at mid-morning

Selected heavyweight buying keeps Bursa Malaysia in the black at mid-morning.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia continued climbing into positive territory at mid-morning supported by buying in selected heavyweights.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.22 points to 1,795.68 from yesterday's close of 1,792.46, after opening 0.27 point better at 1,792.73.

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 330 to 301, with 347 unchanged, 882 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.33 billion units valued at RM588.72 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM9.74, Tenaga added six sen to RM15.58 and Petronas Chemicals jumped 12 sen to RM9.53 while CIMB was one sen lower at RM6.00.

For actives, Sapura Energy and Hibiscus Petroleum rose one sen each to 43.5 sen and RM1.33 respectively, Perdana Petroleum gained 3.5 sen to 34.5 sen while Nova MSC inched down half-a-sen to 17 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 24.17 points to 12,560.83, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 30.24 points to 12,738.49 and the FBMT 100 Index inched up 22.36 points to 12,357.05.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 64.08 points to 5,351.55 and the FBM 70 was 27.76 points better at 14,908.32.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index fell 3.23 points to 17,757.70 but the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.96 point to 178.32 and the Plantation Index surged 20.02 points to 7,548.68. — Bernama