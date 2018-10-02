Watch P. Ramlee films to improve BM, Maszlee tells Chinese pupils

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during the opening of the SJKC forum on BM improvement in Kuala Lumpur October 2, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Education Minister Maszlee Malik today suggested watching Malay films, including those by the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee, as a way for Chinese pupils to pick up and improve their Bahasa Malaysia.

Maszlee said popular Malay films, like P. Ramlee's, with appeal to all races can be used as reference for students to master their command of the national language.

He proposed the country's Chinese schools make the idea part of its BM programme.

“Schools can do viewings of P. Ramlee's films,” Maszlee said when opening the SJKC forum on BM improvement here.

“That's a good way to learn the language,” he added.

