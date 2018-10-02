Putrajaya aims to have 50 aerospace firms by 2020

Screengrab of Naico on the Ministry of International Trade and Industry website.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The government is incubating 30 local small-medium enterprises with an eye on encouraging these to be aerospace exporters in two years time.

National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office (Naico) head Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah said there were currently 20 manufacturers actively involved in the industry.

“Cumulatively, there will be 50 manufacturing players by 2020.

“The manufacturing segment of the local aerospace industry has been showing tremendous growth since 1990s, surpassing the maintenance, repairs and overhaul (MRO) segment as the top revenue contributor in export revenue recently,” he said.

Shamsul Kamar was speaking during the Kuala Lumpur International Aerospace Business Convention (KLIABC) 2018 today.

