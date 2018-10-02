'Paskal' collects RM7.5m after only four days

Caption: Paskal is climbing its way to the top of the charts. — Picture from Twitter/Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — Action film Paskal raked in RM7.5 million after only four days on the big screen.

The film which tells the success story of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Special Squad (Paskal) took home RM2 million on its opening night on Thursday, a figure which has nearly quadrupled since.

Hairul Azreen who plays the lead role Arman, took to his Instagram account (@hairulazreen) to thank Malaysians for their support.

“Alhamdulillah after only four days we have collected RM7.5 million.

“Thank you everyone for believing in us, the cast and the team. This is alpha leader, copy,” the post read.

Nam Ron who stars as a navy commander shared the same sentiments.

“Let’s hope for this momentum to be carried on for the local film industry.

“Congratulations to director Adrian Teh, Asia Tropical Film and Astro Shaw, not forgetting the rest of the crew members,” read the 48-year-old’s Instagram post.

The film directed by Adrian Teh stars Hairul, Nam, Datuk Eizlan Yusof, Ammar Alfian, Henley Hii, Hafizul Kamal, Theebaan G. and Jasmine Suraya Chin.

The RM10 million joint production of Asian Tropical Films, Golden Screen Cinemas, Multimedia Entertainment, Granatum Ventures and Astro Shaw will hit the theatres in Singapore and Brunei next week.

The film will be screened in China and Turkey next month.