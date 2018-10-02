Check out this new clip from Ryan Gosling’s ‘First Man’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Damien Chazelle’s ‘First Man’ that stars Ryan Gosling.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Universal Pictures has released a new clip from Damien Chazelle’s upcoming historical drama First Man.

In the film, Ryan Gosling shows famed astronaut Neil Armstrong’s journey leading to those first steps on the Moon in 1969.

The film also stars Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Ciaran Hinds, Ethan Embry, Corey Stoll, Pablo Schreiber, Jason Clarke, Brian d'Arcy James, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit, Shea Whigham, and Lukas Haas.

The synopsis of the film reads: “On the heels of their six-time Academy Award-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar-winning director Chazelle and star Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story of Nasa’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on the nation — of one of the most dangerous missions in history.”

First Man is set for release on October 12.