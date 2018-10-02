Kaia Gerber snapped up by YSL Beaute

Kaia Gerber at Harper’s BAZAAR Celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ at The Plaza Hotel in September 2017. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 2 — Kaia Gerber has landed a major new modelling gig with YSL Beaute.

The US supermodel has been chosen to act as the ambassador for the prestige French makeup brand, WWD reports. She will kick off the new role by fronting a campaign for the label’s “Rouge Volupte Shine” lipstick next January, before stepping in front of the camera to represent its signature “Touche Éclat” concealer and “Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils”.

“To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, colour and makeup,” Gerber told WWD. “I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive, while being so luxurious and cool.”

Stephan Bezy, international general manager of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute at L’Oreal, called the star: “The perfect embodiment of her generation’s desire for authenticity and edginess.”

YSL has been teasing the news via Instagram, sharing close ups of the 17-year-old with its 4.7 million followers and revealing that she will be its youngest ambassador yet.

Gerber is not the only famous face to be snapped up by YSL recently: Actress and singer Zoe Kravitz is also on the brand’s books as a global makeup ambassador, while Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine also works as the face of the company’s men’s fragrance division.

The news comes at a busy time for the 17-year-old star, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. The teen has had a show-packed Fashion Month this season, taking to the catwalk for Saint Laurent, Valentino, Prada, Fendi, Moschino and more. But despite being a major fashion star, she also has prior experience in the beauty sector, having been unveiled as the face of the “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” fragrance earlier this year. — AFP-Relaxnews