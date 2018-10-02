Report: PAC to quizz Najib, Guan Eng and ex-Treasury sec-gen in GST refund probe

Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be called up on October 17 to assist in investigation on the RM18 billion Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund money which was allegedly stolen. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) investigation into the RM18 billion Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund money allegedly stolen by the previous Barisan Nasional administration is expected to conclude by the end of the month.

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said all that remained was to record the testimonies of a few other key finance figures, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was also the then finance minister, former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah and current Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“We are investigating the accusation that the previous government had stolen the money from the government’s consolidated fund.

“That is the gist of what we are investigating and this is expected to be wrapped up by month-end,” Kiandee was quoted saying in an interview with New Straits Times published today.

He added that Irwan was being recalled to clarify certain matters. Irwan is also the first of the trio to face the PAC from October 16.

Najib and Lim are scheduled to be called on October 17 and 22 respectively.

Kiandee said other key figures to be called are Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy and several senior staff in the Finance Ministry.

He said the National Audit Department has been asked to audit the claims and sum so the PAC can complete its probe by month end while the next Dewan Rakyat session is underway.