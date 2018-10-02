Huawei’s MateBook X Pro coming to Malaysia end-Oct

The new Huawei MateBook X pro laptop. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Apart from making smartphones and tablets, Huawei also aims to bring new innovations in the PC segment. During MWC 2018, they had introduced the MateBook X Pro and this is a flagship notebook that could take on the likes of the MacBook Pro and ASUS ZenBook Pro. If you’re looking for top-end performance in an ultra-slim package, you’ll be happy to know that the Huawei Matebook X Pro is coming to Malaysia by end this month.

The Matebook X Pro features a 13.9″ FullView display that looks almost borderless thanks to its ultra-slim bezels. As a result, it offers a rather high 91% screen to body ratio and the LTPS panel pushes a high 3K resolution of 3000×2000 pixels in a 3:2 aspect ratio. It’s also touch-enabled and it offers a contrast ratio of 1500:1 with a maximum screen brightness of 450 nits.

Under the hood, you have the option of either an 8th gen Intel Core i5 (8250U) processor or a higher end Intel Core i7 (8550U) unit. The Matebook X Pro comes with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM as well as 256GB or 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD. For graphics, the top the line Core i7 model gets NVIDIA GeForce MX150 with 2GB GDDR5 RAM while the rest are running on an Intel UHD Graphics 620.

The MateBook X Pro comes with a full-sized backlit chiclet keyboard and right below it is a rather large trackpad. The power button at the top also doubles up as a fingerprint sensor and Huawei claims that you can power up and log in to your MateBook X Pro in under 8 seconds.

Due to its slim bezel design, Huawei has even moved its front facing camera to the middle of its function keys. If you need to join a video conference call, you can pop-up the hidden camera that has 1MP resolution.

The MateBook X Pro weighs 1.33kg and it’s only 14.6mm thick. Despite its ultra-slim design, it manages to fit a full-sized USB-A port, a headphone jack and two USB-C ports (one of it can support Thunderbolt 3). Powering this slim Windows 10 notebook is a 57.4 Wh battery which is rated to last up to 12 hours of video playback. Out of the box, Huawei is bundling the notebook with a 65W USB-C PD charger.

In China, the base MateBook X Pro with Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at 7,988CNY (about RM4,824) and it goes all the way up to 12,988CNY (about RM7,843) for the range topping Core i7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. There are no details of its Malaysians pricing and availability, but we reckon that the MateBook X Pro could go on sale in the next couple of weeks. — SoyaCincau