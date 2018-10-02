PAC to review own 1MDB report, to call Najib for statement

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee says Najib is among the witnesses to be called up, adding that the PAC will refer again to statements they have now. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the bipartisan panel will revisit its completed report on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that cleared former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of wrongdoing.

In an exclusive interview with the New Straits Times, Kiandee said past documents that it was not privy to previously will be “resurrected and deconstructed”, as well as new evidence that has since surfaced.

“As part of the PAC's 10 reference terms in the 1MDB proceedings, we will look into documents which weighed in on previous findings, including those which could not be verified by the Audit Department,” he was quoted saying.

The Beluran MP said Najib is among the witnesses to be called up, adding that the PAC will refer again to statements they have now.

“I cannot say much about it now because we have yet to meet him, but we can most likely talk more on this after our proceedings with the Pekan member of Parliament.

“It also depends on the new evidence we get along the way, when we reopen the case, where we will hear from new and old witnesses.”

Other witnesses to be called upon include the two past PAC chairmen, Datuk Hasan Arifin and Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

Hasan had overseen the proceedings which led to the tabling of the PAC report in Parliament on April 7, 2016.