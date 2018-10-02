Dr M: MACC, cops handle cases according to priority

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to journalists at the conclusion of his visit to the United Kingdom October 2, 2018. ― Bernama pic

LONDON, Oct 2 ― Enforcement agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Royal Malaysia Police are handling too many cases and have had to set priorities, said Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Citing as a priority the cases of alleged misappropriation of government funds linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, he said the MACC and the police, which were probing the cases, need not report to him.

“They act through the AG (Attorney-General). Once they have submitted the information to the AG, the AG acts on it (to prosecute),” he said to Malaysian journalists yesterday at the conclusion of his visit to the United Kingdom.

Dr Mahathir said any action will have to be in accordance with the rule of law and, as such, the process will take time.

“If we go to court based just on what we have heard, we may lose (the case). We have to ensure that all the relevant documentation is ready to be submitted to the court so that the court can make a proper consideration,” he said.

On the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case, Dr Mahathir said that so far it did not involve the United Kingdom.

The 1MDB case has attracted the interest of several countries, including the United States and Switzerland, resulting in their carrying out probes as well.

Asked whether any person of interest linked to the 1MDB case is in the United Kingdom, Dr Mahathir said: “Maybe not.”

He said the 1MDB case is a protracted one.

“The court will require evidence that cannot be ignored,” he said.

On the fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, sought in relation to the 1MDB case, Dr Mahathir said: “We are looking for him but have not found him anywhere.”

Dr Mahathir was asked about his meeting with United Kingdom Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill at Whitehall yesterday.

He said the Malaysian government is considering whether it can implement the UK method of the authorities appointing senior government officers as well as the action against terrorism. ― Bernama