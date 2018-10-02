How solo travel among Asian and Western globetrotters differs

Solo travellers from Asia tend to be younger than solo travellers from the West, says a new report. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 2 — The results of a new global survey reveal a big age gap when it comes solo Asian and Western travellers.

According to the results of the “Family Travel Trends 2018” survey conducted by YouGov for online booking site Agoda, solo travellers from Asia are likely to be younger than their counterparts from the West.

The findings are based on the results of a global survey that polled more than 10,784 respondents around the world between January 2018 and September 2018.

Overall, 41 per cent of solo Asian travelers fell into the Millennial group (26-38) while 38 per cent were Gen Zers (18-25).

Those numbers are in stark contrast to the West, where solo travel was most prevalent among Baby Boomers (39 per cent) and Generation Xers (24 per cent).

Along with being older, solo travel;ers in the West tend to take longer vacations, likely because they’ve racked up more disposable income than their younger cohorts.

While the most common trip length is four to seven nights for Western solo travellers, that’s down to one to three nights for solo travellers from Asia.

Travellers from Western countries are also twice as likely than Asian travellers to embark on trips that last 14 nights or more.

According to Agoda’s internal booking data, the most popular destination for solo travellers among Asians is Bangkok, Thailand, while London tops the list for solo Western travel.

For the purposes of the report, Asia is defined as China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The West is defined as the UK, US and Australia.

Here are the top destinations for solo travellers from Asia:

1. Bangkok, Thailand

2. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

3. Tokyo, Japan

4. Singapore

5. Hong Kong

6. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

7. Manila, Philippines

8. Bali, Indonesia

9. Jakarta, Indonesia

10. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Top destinations for solo Western travellers:

1. London, UK

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Melbourne, Australia

5. New York, USA

6. Bangkok, Thailand

7. Los Angeles, USA

8. Las Vegas, USA

9. Singapore

10. Paris, France — AFP-Relaxnews