LG's bargain 4K HDR monitor set for Japan release

The LG 32 UK 550-B arrives in Japan. — Picture courtesy of LG Electronics Japan Co Ltd

TOKYO, Oct 2 — LG has unveiled the 32 UK 550-B in Japan, one of the cheapest gaming-oriented 4K HDR monitors to hit the market. The monitor will be available to Japanese consumers October 11, and hopefully to the rest of the world soon.

On Saturday, LG Electronics Japan announced the release of the 4K HDR compatible, standard model 32 UK 550-B monitor targeted at gamers and businesspeople. It will be available nationwide to Japanese consumers on October 11 at ¥55,000 (RM1,998), or a little less than 500 dollars.

The 31.5-inch monitor supports an HDR10 standard and has 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) which can display images with 95% of the DCI-P3 colour range for brighter, deeper, and more precisely displayed hues than with the typical software-defined ratio; however, SDR images can still be converted to HDR10 via am image quality algorithm. Additionally, a black stabilizer makes seeing dark scenes within a video game easier than usual.

The 5W + 5W speakers work with the AMD RADEON FreeSync tech for the ultimate gaming experience without tearing or lagging.

Though this monitor is not state-of-the-art among other gaming monitor options, it offers one of the best quality-to-price ratios yet given the resolution and FreeSync support. Some of the top gaming monitors with similar qualities like the ViewSonic XG2700-4K or LG 34UC79G run from about US$530 to US$700 (RM2,195 to RM2,900). With the 32 UK 550-B's arrival to the Japanese market on weeks for less than US$500, we hope to see it arrive across the rest of the world at a similar price. — AFP-Relaxnews