Rihanna gets lippy with four new 'Stunna' shades

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Rihanna is expanding her beauty empire once again, with the launch of four new shades of her signature “Stunna” lip paint.

The superstar-turned-beauty-entrepreneur has been hard at work on four new shades of the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna product, which has, until now, been available in just one hue: the instantly recognisable scarlet “Uncensored.”

The new shades range from a chocolate brown dubbed “Unveil,” to a velvety black tone called “Uninvited,” with soft undertones and a matte finish. There is also a dusty pink “Uncuffed” and a peachy-nude “Unbutton,” with all four new additions designed to suit a variety of skin tones. As with “Uncensored,” the new shades offer up to 12 hours of light, richly-pigmented colour that promises not to transfer.

As usual, Rihanna has proven to be the best advertisement for her new products, and has been spotted on Instagram sporting Uninvited, Uncuffed and Unbuttoned, which she told her 64 million followers was “the perfect nude.”

The launch comes at a hectic moment for Rihanna, who is still riding high on the buzz generated by her Fenty X Savage lingerie show during New York Fashion Week last month.

The star has also pulled off multiple beauty launches since the summer, surprising fans with a new fragrance, “Reb'l Fleur Love Always,” back in August, and a “Diamond Bomb” highlighter and a scented “Diamond Milk” lip gloss in September. — AFP-Relaxnews